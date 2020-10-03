BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

