BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $74.98 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock worth $19,722,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.