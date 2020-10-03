BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.
Shares of BMRN opened at $74.98 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,900 shares of company stock worth $19,722,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
