Biomerica (BMRA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biomerica to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million -$2.34 million -31.96 Biomerica Competitors $346.45 million -$16.01 million 94.34

Biomerica’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84% Biomerica Competitors -971.44% -311.53% -44.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biomerica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomerica Competitors 342 869 1087 102 2.40

Biomerica currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Biomerica beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

