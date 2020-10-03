BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

