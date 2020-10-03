BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.72. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.