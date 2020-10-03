Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $96.56 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Binance, Bithumb and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000517 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000859 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Exrates, Indodax, Kucoin, Binance, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, Crex24, HitBTC, YoBit, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

