BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BGIO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 5,500 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $45,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 489,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $596,101.60. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $834,040 over the last three months.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.