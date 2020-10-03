Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

