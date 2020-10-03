BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CII opened at $15.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

