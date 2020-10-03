BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 2,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

