BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,341. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.