BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

