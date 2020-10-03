Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

NYSE:BME opened at $42.42 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.