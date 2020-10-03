BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BYM stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

