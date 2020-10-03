BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.