Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,606. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.