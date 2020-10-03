Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

