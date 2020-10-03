Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MEN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 59,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

