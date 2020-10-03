Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 59,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,655. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

