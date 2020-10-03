BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

