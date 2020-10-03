Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

