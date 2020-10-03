Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

