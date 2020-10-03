Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

