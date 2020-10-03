Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, October 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BQH stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

