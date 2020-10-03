Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.