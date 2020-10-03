BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

