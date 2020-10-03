BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
BST stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $45.74.
About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.