Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $21.75 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.