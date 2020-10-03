Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on the stock.

Shares of BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.87. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of $154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

