Bloom Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Bloom has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $10,510.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

