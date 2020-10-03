B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.
B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.
