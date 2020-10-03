B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 460.31 ($6.01).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 492.40 ($6.43) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 475.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

