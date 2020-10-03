BMO Capital Markets Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.