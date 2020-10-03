Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf (TSE:ZID) Trading Up 1.3%

Bmo India Equity Index Unt Etf (TSE:ZID)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.65 and last traded at C$26.65. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.69.

