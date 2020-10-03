Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $117,949.56

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $117,949.56 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,828,791 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

