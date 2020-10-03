Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$0.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BBD.B remained flat at $C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday. 6,340,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,796,604. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $815.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

