Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.43

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $0.56 to $0.43 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.20 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.52.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

