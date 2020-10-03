Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 896,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

BPFH opened at $5.70 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

