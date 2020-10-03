Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $110.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $108.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $468.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $475.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.46 million, with estimates ranging from $519.80 million to $536.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 199,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

