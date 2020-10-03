Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$34.48 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

