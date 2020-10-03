Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWL.A opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Bowl America has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Get Bowl America alerts:

Bowl America Company Profile

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.