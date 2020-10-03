Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sankesh Abbhi acquired 46,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $607,659.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 326.4% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 89,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

