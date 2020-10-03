Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,789,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after buying an additional 1,374,228 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 1,205,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 1,137,196 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

