BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BRF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BRF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BRF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

