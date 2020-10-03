Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDCY. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bridgestone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Bridgestone stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 104,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

