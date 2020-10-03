Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $292.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

