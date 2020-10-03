Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.07). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.36. 1,003,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

