Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.85 billion and the lowest is $9.71 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.49 billion to $40.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.93 billion to $42.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Oracle stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 7,057,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,820,076. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

