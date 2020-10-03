Brokerages Anticipate Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to announce sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.37 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras reported sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will report full-year sales of $53.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.53 billion to $57.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.17 billion to $67.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

PBR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 27,363,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,434,410. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 208,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 599,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 226,890 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

