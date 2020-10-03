Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $783.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.